Danny’s Hub, at Ye Olde Durham’s Social Club, in St Aidan’s Street, Hartlepool, will offer people a safe space where they can warm up and make friends.

But organisers also hope it will help protect people’s mental health from the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

The project is a collaboration between the club and Danny’s Legacy, a charity founded in memory of Hartlepool man Danny Thorpe, who sadly took his own life aged just 31 in 2020.

Claire (left) and Kristina inside the concert room of Ye Olde Durhams Social Club, where the hub takes place.

Claire Ross, who runs the hub alongside Danny’s sister, Kristina Thorpe-Aspinall, has urged people not to hesitate and to come along if they need help.

"We know everybody is going to struggle, whether you work or not,” said Claire.

"There’s no judgement. We’re here to help. Danny’s legacy is not here to judge people, we’re here to help you.”

For now, the hub will run every Wednesday between 3pm and 6pm until December 14.

A hot meal is provided with books, crafts and board games available for children as well.

There are also blankets and hot water bottles which people can take home.

The hub, which launched this week, is planned to restart in January after the festive break and it will be in place until the end of the winter.

Danny "would light up a room every time he walked in" and was a dedicated Newcastle fan.

People coming along to the the final hub on December 14 will also receive a bag of food to help them over the festive period.

"It’s going to hit on people’s mental health, thinking ‘I can’t feed my kids’, or ‘I can’t feed myself’, ‘I can’t warm my home’, ‘I’ve got no money’,” said Claire, 44.

"We don’t want people to think there’s nowhere they can get help.

"We can’t help with money, but we can offer them a hot meal and somewhere to come and be warm.

“We just want people to come along and not feel that they can’t. I think pride plays a massive part in people not coming.”

Claire and Kristina have said Danny would have been really proud of the hub.

Kristina said: “Daniel loved helping people.”

Claire added: “He would give somebody his last pound if they needed it. He would bend over backwards to help anybody.”

*Hartlepool Borough Council is also planning a series of warm hubs where people can meet to ease the cost-of-living crisis.

It is working with partners to create a network of spaces for residents to come together to “stay warm, enjoy a tea and biscuits and access other opportunities”.

Council officers concede “thousands of people across Hartlepool will be forced to make tough decisions” around heating, eating and what they do in life this winter.

A report to support the idea, which have already been seen in other areas around the country, was unanimously approved by councillors at the latest meeting of the authority’s finance and policy committee.

A map and directory will be developed across the town showing all of the places available across the public, private, health and voluntary sectors where people can go for warmth and company.