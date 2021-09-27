Family of Hartlepool man Danny Thorpe raise £10,000 for charity in his memory

Danny Thorpe, 31, was found dead on Friday, March 6 2020, leaving behind mum Dawn, dad Phillip, twin brother Phillip, sisters Kristina and Lily and half siblings Neil, William and Katie.

But despite the devastating loss, they family decided to give back and raise funds for charity as well as mental health awareness.

Over the past year, the family have already managed to raise more than £10,000 for the town’s Miles for Men – topping it off with three successful charity nights at the Ye Olde Durhams Social Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Thorpe's mum Dawn Morrison and sister Kristina Thorpe-Aspinall organises a series of successful charity nights in his memory.

The events saw Danny’s family and friends put on a show and perform his favourite songs, including The Killers’ Mr Brightside.

The venue was also decorated in a Newcastle United theme, as Danny was a dedicated fan.

Danny’s older sister, Kristina Thorpe-Aspinall, 34, has said the charity nights have been very emotional.

She said: "We wanted to do it in one night, but because it’s gone so big we’ve had to do three nights.”

The group of Danny's friends and family sang some of his favourite songs dressed in Newcastle United shirts.

The series of events came to a close last Friday, having kicked off on September 10 and followed by a second night on September 17, which would have been Danny’s birthday.

Kristina continued: "I cried non-stop the first one. The second one would have been his birthday, it was just as emotional.

She added: "I think it’s going to be more emotional knowing that it’s the last one that we do.”

Kristina Thorpe-Aspinall holding a photograph of her late brother Danny Thorpe.

Kristina has said raising awareness for mental health and organising the charity events has given the family “focus”.

"It’s kept us going. But there’s just absolutely no words to describe the hole that’s in our family,” she said.

“He was always out with his friends, he had a good job. There was nothing significant that had happened.”

Kristina added: "Everything we raise in the future will be going to Miles for Men in memory of Daniel.

"If we can help just one person, then it makes all the difference, really.”

To find out more about future events, search for Danny’s Legacy on Facebook.

Contact Samaritans for free at any time by telephone on 116 123 for support or go online to www.samaritans.org

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.