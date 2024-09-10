A fundraising party takes place this weekend to remember the life of a mother who tragically lost her battle with her mental health.

Her daughter, Lauren Appleyard, 20, is hosting the event to celebrate her mother’s life and to raise funds for The Menopause Charity.

Friday’s party at the Mayfair Centre, in Seaton Carew, is also an opportunity to share information about the menopause and the range of support available.

The late Sue Appleyard.

Lauren said: “If we’d known about the symptoms of perimenopause, we may have realised sooner that it could have been an underlying reason for my mam’s illness and been able to get her the correct help and treatment.

"We chose to support The Menopause Charity as we believe very strongly in what the charity does and we want to raise awareness of the impact perimenopause can have on physical and mental health.

“I hope that sharing my mam’s story helps people whether they see the symptoms in themselves, a colleague, family member or parent.

"I don’t want people to think of menopause as a taboo subject or a negative experience, but to think about my mam and how important it is to get help if they need it.”

From left, the late Sue Appleyard with daughter Lauren.

Sue was a clinical care assistant in the North East Ambulance Service and had previously worked in the emergency operations centre.

She had been with the ambulance service for 22 years.

One of her colleagues, Molly Gallagher, is helping organise the party.

Alongside raising money and awareness, Molly and Lauren want the party to be a chance to celebrate and remember Sue in the best way by “having a good night filled with fun and laughter”.

Thanking the pair for their support, Jenny Haskey, the chief executive officer of The Menopause Charity, said: "We want everyone to know that if they feel suicidal or on the edge, there are people who are here to help you get through that frightening moment and make more sense of your current situation.”

Tickets for the September 13 event are available by emailing [email protected]

Donations can be made online at https://gofund.me/39f381d6

For more information on menopause and mental health, visit: www.themenopausecharity.org/menopause-and-mental-health/

The Samaritans can also be contacted on 116 123.

