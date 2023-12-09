Police find body in search for missing Hartlepool woman Susan Appleyard
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday: “Officers searching for missing 47-year-old Susan Appleyard, from the Hartlepool area, have sadly located the body of a woman in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 9th December).
“Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, Susan’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Police say Susan was last seen on Friday, December 8, in the Park View Road area of town at around 3pm.