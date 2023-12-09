News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Police find body in search for missing Hartlepool woman Susan Appleyard

Police have found a body in the search for a missing town woman.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Dec 2023, 13:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday: “Officers searching for missing 47-year-old Susan Appleyard, from the Hartlepool area, have sadly located the body of a woman in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 9th December).

“Whilst no formal identification has yet taken place, Susan’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Police say Susan was last seen on Friday, December 8, in the Park View Road area of town at around 3pm.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:PoliceHartlepoolCleveland Police