A Hartlepool health team who give patients hip and knee replacement surgery as a day-case procedure have been recognised at an awards event.

The service at the University Hospital of Hartlepool, in Holdforth Road, received an award at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust’s celebrating excellence event.

The average length of time inpatients for hip and knee replacements stay in hospital in Hartlepool has reduced from 3.2 days in 2019 to 2.3 days in 2023 thanks to the support of staff at the hospital.

Patients are also given support by the trust’s homeward team before and after surgery.

Staff at the day-case hip and knee surgery department at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Consultant orthopaedic surgeon Manju Ramappa said: “This was a fantastic achievement receiving recognition at the Celebrating Excellence 2023 event.

"We have seen some significantly positive changes in the staff mindset and working culture at Hartlepool, since introducing day-case joint replacement.”

Senior physiotherapist Helen Ward said: “Staff are more confident in the idea of patients being able to leave hospital earlier after surgery.

"There has been a clear change in mindset.

University Hospital of Hartlepool, in Holdforth Road.

"We have also seen patients grow in confidence.

"Patients are seeing and hearing about other patients having a really positive experience by leaving the hospital earlier and want to do the same.”

From the moment patients are listed, they are invited to a group education class to discuss pain management, what to expect from the surgery both pre-operation and post-operation and are given easy access contact numbers for the team if they need help.

Leeann Thomson, joint replacement specialist nurse for the homeward team, said: “We have found that support from the early stages has had a positive impact on the patients expectations, resulting in early discharge which in turn has reduced the average length of stay.”

Advance practitioner Emma McCann said: “Lots of hard work, planning and commitment has been demonstrated by the elective care team at Hartlepool.

"Using a multimodal, evidence-based approach our day case protocol promotes fast recovery by limiting the induced stress of surgery and optimising physiological function.

"The patient is involved in their elective journey and with the teams support promoting their own health to aid a successful recovery.