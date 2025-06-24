Decision over future of Hartlepool convenience store's licence is delayed
Hartlepool Borough Council trading standards chiefs have raised worries around Headland Local Shop, at 31 Northgate, following an operation to identify premises selling age-restricted products to children.
In December 2024 two 14-year-old volunteers visited the Headland Local Shop and were sold a packet of 20 cigarettes and a packet of cigarette papers, according to a report from trading standards officers.
It noted the staff member at the store asked for identification but “then served him anyway after the volunteer advised they didn’t have any”.
Officers then attended the premises three days later and found “270 illegal vapes on open display behind the counter” which were seized.
A council licensing sub-committee meeting had been scheduled for Monday, June 23, to review the premises licence.
But hearing has been postponed at the request of licence holder Sangarapillai Nagenthiran until a later date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.