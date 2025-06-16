Licensing D-Day for Hartlepool shop accused of illegal vape and underage cigarette sales

A hearing has been scheduled to review a convenience store's licence following concerns around illegal vapes and underage cigarette sales.

Hartlepool Borough Council trading standards chiefs raised the worries around Headland Local Shop, at 31 Northgate, following an operation to identify premises selling age-restricted products to children.

This involved two 14-year-old volunteers covertly entering under the supervision of officers and attempting to buy such goods.

In December 2024 the volunteers visited the Headland Local Shop and were sold a packet of 20 cigarettes and a packet of cigarette papers.

It noted the staff member at the store asked for identification but “then served him anyway after the volunteer advised they didn’t have any”.

According to the council licence review application, officers attended the premises three days later and found “270 illegal vapes on open display behind the counter” which were seized.

Trading standards chiefs also noted premises licence holder Sangarapillai Nagenthiran failed to comply with CCTV conditions attached to the licence – including ensuring a member of staff on duty is trained to fully operate the CCTV.

The application added “numerous requests” for CCTV showing the sale were unsuccessfully made within the 31-day period which the footage must be kept for under its licence.

A council licensing sub-committee meeting has now been scheduled for Monday, June 23, to review the premises licence.

Alongside evidence from trading standards officers, Cleveland Police and council public health chiefs have also supported the review.

Council reports noted Mr Nagenthiran could not provides any names or addresses for the vapes dealer.