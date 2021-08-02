Dedicated Hartlepool lifeboat crew members rewarded for 20 years of service

Hartlepool RNLI crew members Eddie Mason and Rob Archer have each received RNLI 20 years long service awards.

They have been involved in numerous sea rescues over the years while being on call 24/7.

Rob, from the Headland, was recently involved in the search for 14-year-old Matt Sherrington who tragically died after getting into trouble near Steetley beach.

Eddie Mason (left) and Rob Archer with their RNLI 20-year long service awards. Picture Tom Collins.

He said: “Rescuing the young child at Steetley Pier recently was special, more so after the sad outcome to another incident I attended a few hours earlier nearby.”

Rob joined Hartlepool RNLI by following in a family member’s footsteps who had also been a crew member.

The 6ft 6in offshore worker had to get some boots specially made to fit his size 15 feet.

Other incidents he has attended include rescuing a man stuck in a large pool of water and sand at Seaton Carew.

Hartlepool RNLI during the recent search for missing Matthew Sherrington.

Rob said: “The tide was coming in quickly so thanks to some great team work with my fellow lifeboat crew, coastguards and fire service we got him out just in time and this was the shout that won us the Pride of Britain award which was amazing.”

Eddie, known as 'Loud Ed' by his crew mates said he was part of an amazing crew adding: “We are not judgemental we just want to bring people back to shore safely offering whatever we can do to help.”

He and Rob said they could not do what they do without the support from their families.

Eddie, married to Michaela and dad to daughter Eden, added: “Its always nice to come home after being at sea to see their smiles and I must also mention my colleagues at Sky for there continued support over the years.”

Chris Hornsey, Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboats Operations Manager, said: “Both Rob and Eddie are well respected characters at the boathouse and their commitment to the institution over the years has been incredible.

"I would like to say congratulations to them both from the crew and station officials for their 20 years of playing their part in saving lives at sea.”