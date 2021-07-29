Hartlepool fundraiser sets out to help the RNLI and raise awareness about water dangers

Hartlepool RNLI during the recent search for missing Matthew Sherrington.

The town will see an array of fundraising activities on Saturday, September 4, in a bid to raise funds for the RNLI and awareness about the dangers of water.

It comes after Cleveland Police discovered a body last week in the search for missing schoolboy Matthew Sherrington, 14, who disappeared on July 15.

He was last seen playing in the water around Steetley Pier.

Flowers and cards left in memory of Matthew Sherrington at Steetley Pier.

While the police have still to officially confirm it is Matthew, his family have been informed about the recovery and are being supported by the force.

Faye Aspinall, 40, thought it was “an appropriate time to give something back to the RNLI who do so much for us”.

Faye, whose 79-year-old grandfather Joseph Renney volunteered with the organisation for over 20 years, said: “Our family has been heavily involved with the RNLI for quite a long time.

"They’ve been working hard and I think across the UK there’s been 30 deaths in one week in water. It’s important that there’s water safety awareness.

Organiser Faye is set to perform at the fundraising event.

"It’s not just about raising money, it’s also about raising awareness about what the dangers are and what people could do if they need help.”

Events on the fundraising day will include singing, raffles and face painting across Hartlepool’s Corporation Club, Bar 31, The Fisherman’s Arms and Owton Manor Social Club.

Faye, from the Grange Road area of town, said more than 50 businesses have already donated raffle prizes and hundreds of people have volunteered to help.

The singer, who will be performing on the day as well as organising it, added: "I have hundreds of messages of people wanting to help me out on the day. It’s been lovely, there’s been loads of community support.

"Because of all the messages I’ve been getting I think everyone really wants to get involved and I think it’s going to be a really good day.“

Faye, whose cousin sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 22 after drowning, added: “It’s quite important for the family to get involved in things like this because we know how it feels to lose someone in the water.”

If you’d like to get involved with the fundraising event, contact Faye via Facebook.

