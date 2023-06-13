Descendant of man who helped build Hartlepool's Heugh Lighthouse will present talk on his relative's achievements

Bill Lindsay has written a book entitled William Schaw Lindsay: Victorian Entrepreneur about his great-great grandfather.

Shipping magnate W S Lindsay was resident in Hartlepool in 1842 for several years and was instrumental in building the Heugh Lighthouse.

Mr Lindsay writes: “Born in Scotland and orphaned by the age of 10, he was brought up by his uncle then ran away to sea at the age of 16.

Bill Lindsay with a portrait of his great-great grandfather, William Schaw Lindsay.

"The book highlights his life at sea starting as a cabin boy and ending up as a captain.

"Exploits covering piracy, near-death experiences, and what life was like sailing across oceans in the 1830s.”

Following his life at sea, he became an agent selling coal for steam ships to shipping lines before setting up his own shipping company in London.

Mr Lindsay, from Letchworth, Hertfordshire, continues: “By the 1850s he owned one of the largest shipping companies in the world.”

Entering Parliament as Tynemouth MP in 1854, he even met American President Elect Abraham Lincoln and Queen Victoria as well as a host of other Victorian luminaries.

The talk is to held at the Headland Baptist Church, in Baptist Street, Hartlepool on Monday, July 17, at 6.45pm and is organised by the Headland History Group.

Entrance, including tea or coffee, is £2.

William Schaw Lindsay: Victorian Entrepreneur will be published on Saturday, July 15, and costs £22.50p by pre-ordering from www.billlindsayhistorian.com

