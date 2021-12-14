Details of eight Hartlepool vaccine and booster clinics in battle against Covid Omicron strain
Steady queues formed outside the latest Hartlepool vaccine and booster clinic as people looked for protection against Covid-19 and its Omicron strain.
People waited outside Hartlepool’s Victoria Medical Centre before the start of the 10am-7pm Tuesday walk-in clinic.
Five more are already planned at the centre by its controlling McKenzie Group Practice.
The group practice, however, stresses that they are restricted to its registered primary care patients.
It also states: “Please do not contact the surgery to book an appointment. Our clinics will be walk-in only.”
Victoria Medical Centre clinics also take place on Wednesday, December 15, from 8.30am-12.30pm, Thursday, December 16, from 8.30am-7pm, Monday, December 20, from 8am-8pm, Tuesday, December 21, from 8.30am-7pm and Wednesday, December 22, from 8am-8pm.
Hartlepool's Mill House Leisure Centre car park hosts three walk-in clinics for everyone on Saturday, December 18, from 9am-5pm and on Wednesday, December 22, and Wednesday, December 29, from 9am-6pm.
Each will be offer first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AZ plus Covid boosters.
Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “Full vaccination is the best way for everyone to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.
“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.
“It’s also vital that eligible people across Hartlepool get their Covid booster jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and our NHS.
"If people don’t get their booster jab, they ultimately increase their risk of catching Covid-19. ”