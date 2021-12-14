People waited outside Hartlepool’s Victoria Medical Centre before the start of the 10am-7pm Tuesday walk-in clinic.

Five more are already planned at the centre by its controlling McKenzie Group Practice.

The group practice, however, stresses that they are restricted to its registered primary care patients.

Queues of people outside Victoria Medical Centre on Wednesday morning.

It also states: “Please do not contact the surgery to book an appointment. Our clinics will be walk-in only.”

Victoria Medical Centre clinics also take place on Wednesday, December 15, from 8.30am-12.30pm, Thursday, December 16, from 8.30am-7pm, Monday, December 20, from 8am-8pm, Tuesday, December 21, from 8.30am-7pm and Wednesday, December 22, from 8am-8pm.

Each will be offer first and second doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AZ plus Covid boosters.

Craig Blundred, Hartlepool Borough Council’s director of public health, said: “Full vaccination is the best way for everyone to protect themselves and those around them from Covid.

“The vast majority of cases we are currently seeing are in younger age groups who are now eligible for vaccination and the fact we are not seeing as many in older groups who have had the vaccine is testament to the success of the rollout.

“It’s also vital that eligible people across Hartlepool get their Covid booster jab to protect themselves, their loved ones and our NHS.

"If people don’t get their booster jab, they ultimately increase their risk of catching Covid-19. ”

