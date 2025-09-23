The “devastated” family of an eight-year-old suspected murder victim have paid tribute to him following his death.

Rhys Cameron died at a property in Marsh House Avenue, in Billingham, between Saturday, September 13, and Monday, September 15.

Louise Cameron, 40, of Marsh House Avenue, is accused of his murder and is remanded in custody until she returns to crown court later this year.

Rhys’s family have now paid tribute to him in a statement released on their behalf by Cleveland Police.

It read: “Rhys was a lovely little son, brother, nephew, grandson and friend to many who loved and knew him in the community.

“He had a cheery, funny and beautiful personality and carried a huge smile wherever he went that will forever be remembered.

“His love for listening to music, playing with his friends and toothbrushes brought joy to us all.

“To say we as a family are devastated is an understatement. Rhys will be missed more than we can ever put into words.

“We take comfort from the words of support we have received and the love shown to Rhys as we continue to take time to come to terms with our tragic loss.”

Cleveland Police said “specialist officers are supporting Rhys’s family during this difficult time and our thoughts continue to be with them”.

Louise Cameron is next due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, November 6.