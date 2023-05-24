News you can trust since 1877
Devoted Hartlepool widow organises fundraiser in memory of late husband

A widow has organised a charity fundraiser in memory of her late husband and to raise funds for a local animal charity.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 24th May 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:38 BST

The fundraiser is taking place at the Victoria Arms, on the Headland, on Thursday, June 1, at 7pm, in memory of Francis Coulson who died at the age of 80 in November 2022.

Francis died in his own home after being married to Dianne Coulson, 68, for 32 years.

The event will raise money for the Wild Cats of Middleton, which are a colony of cats that live in Middleton’s fishing cabins and where Francis and Dianne used to regularly visit with food and supplies.

Francis Coulson, who passed away in November 2022.Francis Coulson, who passed away in November 2022.
Francis, who was a mechanical fitter, has always been an animal lover, adopting five rescue cats with his wife.

Dianne said: “He was a lovely person. He was the nicest, kindest man.”

Dianne and Francis met at the New Inn, in the Headland, 34 years ago and became inseparable.

They had one daughter together plus two children each from their previous marriages.

Francis Coulson and Dianne Coulson.Francis Coulson and Dianne Coulson.
She said: “We did everything together. He used to work away and I used to wait for him to come home. I would have done anything for him.”

The event will include pie and peas, a tombola, play your cards right and other games.

Speaking about the event, Dianne said: “He would have wanted me to do this. I know he would.”

Tickets are £4 per person and are available from the Victoria Arms and Fresh Bakes, in Northgate, on the Headland, or by phone on 07799 757473.

