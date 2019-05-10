'Do it for Hartlepool' - town's praise for Eurovision hopeful Michael Rice as he sets off for contest in Tel Aviv

Singing star Michael Rice has the full backing of his hometown behind him as he jets off to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Mail readers have come out in force to support 21-year-old Michael ahead of his appearance in the competition next week.

He will perform his song Bigger Than Us live in Tel Aviv, as the nation cheers him on.

Michael shot to stardom in 2018 after winning the BBC singing programme All Together Now, and was chosen as the UK's Eurovision contestant in February.



Hartlepool has been showing its support for Michael since the big announcement, and it has been confirmed that the town will host a special support party for their star on the night of the final on May 18.



It will take place at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre from 7pm until midnight.

Michael Rice has jetted off to Tel Aviv to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ahead of final night, you have been sharing your good luck messages for Michael, who has arrived in Israel safely to prepare for the competition.



Here are your messages of support for Michael from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Ronnie Whitelock: "Good luck Michael you are simply the best."

Pauline P. Abbott: "Simply the best, better than all the rest. Keep your chin up and keep going."

Performing his song Bigger Than Us on The Graham Norton Show. Picture: PA.

Carol Docherty: "Just go for it Michael and enjoy every minute. Good luck."

Ann Halliwell: "You are a winner regardless."

Kathleen Verrall: "Hartlepool at its best. Good luck Michael."

Mandy Magee: "Whatever happens, you're brilliant."

Eurovision contestant Michael Rice.

Elizabeth Arnell: "Best of luck Michael, you will give it your all."

Edith Harrison: "All best wishes. Enjoy. Good luck."

Joan Bates: "Cheering you all the way."

Katharine Anne Craggs: "Good luck Michael, you will win."

Jan Conner: "Good luck, your voice is lovely."

Beverley Jones: "You got this Michael, either way Hartlepool is proud you're our winner."

Sheila Bramley: "Good luck Michael, enjoy every minute of it."

Mary Murphy: "Good luck Michael, do it for Hartlepool."

Jackie Hooks: "Knock 'em dead Michael. If there's any justice you should nail this. Best of luck."