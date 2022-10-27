North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the University Hospital of Hartlepool, announced the new directive this afternoon (Thursday, October 27).

The healthcare provider said it had made the “difficult decision” to request its doctor, nurses and other workers to don a mask while on wards or in other clinical areas.

The move, which also applies to visitors, comes as community cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Lindsey Robertson, chief nurse at the trust, said: “Sadly, we are seeing increasing numbers of COVID-19 on our wards.

“Thankfully the patients with COVID are not as poorly as we were treating when the pandemic was at its height.

“It’s manageable but we are asking for all visitors to help us by wearing a mask when they come to see their loved ones in hospital.”

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust chief nurse Lindsey Robertson.

Single use masks will be available free of charge in all wards and clinical areas at the University Hospital of North Tees, University Hospital of Hartlepool and Peterlee Community Hospital.

Patients have not yet been asked to wear masks, but may do if they want.

Lindsey Robertson also appealed for people to take up the Covid-19 and flu vaccines.

She added: “Staying fully vaccinated is really important, for yourself and to protect your friends and family.

“I’d ask everyone who is eligible to get their annual flu vaccine and up-to-date Covid-19 vaccines.

"Viruses mutate and change so getting your jabs when offered is vital.”