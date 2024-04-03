Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roxy’s Rainbow, in Greatham Street, Hartlepool, had a large amount of money stolen from their Pot of Gold collection tin over the Easter bank holiday.

The business provides a personalised pet cremation service to a range of animals across the town, and the donations help support families struggling to pay for certain cremation services.

Rachael Gair and her husband Phil raised £600 in February for Roxy’s Rainbow, donating the money just days before the business was broken into.

Darren Bates, owner of Roxy's Rainbow, had his business broken into over the Easter bank holiday.

She has set up an online crowdfunder to replace the money that was stolen.

Rachael said: “I was gutted. I could not sleep.

"I woke up the next morning and I was like right, I’m getting the money back.”

Rachael and Phil lost their Labrador Koopa in January at the age of 12 after a short illness.

Rachael and Phil Gair's Labrador Koopa passed away in January 2024 and was cared for by Roxy's Rainbow Pet Cremation.

She said: “What was a very upsetting and difficult time was made that little bit easier by the absolutely amazing Roxy‘s Rainbow.

"After saying our final goodbyes at home, Roxy‘s Rainbow came to our house and took our beautiful boy for his final journey.

"Roxy’s Rainbow provides an invaluable service for our beloved pets.”

Speaking about the fundraiser, Darren Bates, owner of Roxy’s Rainbow, said: “The public have been absolutely amazing.”

Darren set the business up in 2021 in memory of his family black Labrador Roxy after she died from a tumour on January 31, 2020, and runs it alongside his partner, Pamela.

Their Pot of Gold relies on generous donations from the public to help support families and animals across the town that cannot always pay for their services.

Darren said: “Some families we go to, we can see they are struggling but still want the best for their pet.”

Darren and Pamela then use money from the pot to help families fund their pet’s cremation.

Rachael added: “I have never heard anyone say a bad word about them.

"They are the most lovely people. They really do care.”

More than £2,000 has been raised for Roxy’s Rainbow so far.