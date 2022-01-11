Dog walkers raise hundreds for ‘inspirational’ RNLI Hartlepool with cycle ride

Danielle Austin and Jess Russon, of the Wuff on Walks dog walking business, raised the impressive amount by doing a sponsored cycle ride along the Hart to Haswell Walkway and taking part in a local Tough Mudder obstacle course event.

Danielle said: "The RNLI are an inspiration to all of us. They go out to sea risking their own lives to save others and they have had a really busy year.

"I would like to say thank you to all our sponsors and to the RNLI volunteers for their dedication."

Danielle Austin and Hartlepool RNLI crewmember Rob Archer with his dog 'Buddy'./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Hartlepool RNLI crew member Rob Archer has thanked the pair for the donation.

Rob said: "This a fantastic gesture from Danielle and Jess whose donation will help train and provide kit for us.

"On behalf of the crew I would like to say a massive thank you to them both for their donation."

