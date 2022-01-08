RNLI cash boost as Hartlepool Round Table donates £2,000 to lifeboat charity with cash from beer festival
Members of Hartlepool Round Table have shown their support for the RNLI with a donation.
The group presented Hartlepool RNLI with a cheque for £2,000.
The donation made part of the proceeds from the recent Beer Festival which was held at the Borough Hall.
Hartlepool Round Table deputy chairman Mark O’Neill said: "We are really proud to support Hartlepool RNLI who are an amazing charity whose volunteer crew do a tremendous job and are on call 24/7 365 days a year and we would also like to thank the crew members for their much valued support at the Beer Festival and Boxing Day Dip events we held recently."
Hartlepool RNLI Coxswain Robbie Maiden said "This is a fantastic donation from the Round Table team who have been tremendous supporters of us for many years. After yet another very busy year this donation is vital to help us provide the service we do to help save lives at sea."