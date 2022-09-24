Dream comes true for history enthusiast as Boer War statue created by Ray Lonsdale is unveiled in Hartlepool

The sculpture, which was fabricated by renowned South Hetton artist Ray Lonsdale – the creator of Seaham’s Tommy statue - saw a soldier return to the top of the memorial plinth for the first time in 54 years after the original bronze creation mysteriously disappeared in 1968.

Stephen, 62, said: “I was seven, and don’t remember seeing the original soldier, but I remember my older brother coming home and telling me all about it being stolen.

"Ever since then, I’ve always thought there should be a soldier here. It just looked empty, like a block of concrete.”

In 2015, Stephen began a fundraising campaign to generate the £25,000 needed for a replacement and began to auction off Hartlepool memorabilia.

After receiving a council grant for £2,000, Stephen eventually had enough money for the project to go ahead and on Saturday, September 24, he saw his “dream come true” with the unveiling of ‘Pete’.

He said: “I wanted to give him a name but didn’t want it to be one of those listed on the memorial as people would assume it was them. It’s really important to remember conflicts outside the two world wars, such as the Boer War, as the loss of any soldiers life is equally important.

"It’s wonderful to see the sculpture unveiled here today. Hopefully returning the statue to this memorial will be what I’m remembered for rather than selling blinds.”

(Left to right) Artist Ray Lonsdale, fundraiser Stephen Close, and Durham Light Infantry veteran Brian Coward, 88, who had the honour of unveiling the soldier.

Ray added: “I’m always nervous at an unveiling but this fabrication has gone down really well and makes you realise how important this memorial is.”

Ray was asked to work around the original soldier but has incorporated a few subtle changes to reflect the sensitive nature of the motives behind the war.

He said: “The Boer War is more difficult to politically justify, and so the new sculpture has the gun pointing downwards, there’s no bullets and the finger is not on the trigger. It represents a silent gun.

Durham Light Infantry veteran Brian Coward, 88, unveiling the new Boer War soldier on the war memorial at Ward Jackson Park.

“These soldiers signed up through poverty and were simply carrying out their duty and it’s right they’re remembered.”

The conflict took place between between British Forces and the Boers in South Africa as the British Empire looked to extend its territories.

The war lasted from 1899 to 1902 and saw 22,000 British soldiers perish, including 23 from Hartlepool, who are named on the memorial.

Stephen Close speaking at the unveiling of the new Boer War sculpture.

The service was led by Reverend Richard Masshedar, from St Paul’s Church, and featured a moving rendition of the Last Post followed by the laying of wreaths.

Durham Light Infantry veteran Brian Coward, 88, who served in Egypt and Jordan, had the honour of unveiling Pete.

He said: “It was a big honour. I remember the old statue, and I always thought the appearance was too modern. I much prefer this one.”

Veterans from 203 Elswick Battery were also at the ceremony, representing the only remaining battalion who served in the Boer War.

203 veteran Kevin O’Brien, 49, who served as a detachment commander in Afghanistan, said: “203 Elswick Battery was actually formed during the Boer War. It’s fantastic to see the return of the soldier.”

Stephen Close (far left) and artist Ray Lonsdale (far right) alongside local veterans and the new Boer War soldier sculpture.