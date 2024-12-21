Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an update on their investigations into a suspected hit-and-run collision in which a pedestrian suffered injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It involved a black Land Rover that had collided with a parked van and a male pedestrian, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He suffered a fractured hip, bruising and cuts to his leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision involving a black Land Rover and a male pedestrian took place in Macaulay Road, Hartlepool, on December 12.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public who came forward to report information or provide dashcam footage.

“Following this, the driver of the black Land Rover, a 37-year-old woman, has voluntarily attended to a police station and spoken to officers.

“Inquiries are continuing and anyone who has information or dashcam footage and has not yet spoken to police can call 101 quoting reference number 234577.”

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here