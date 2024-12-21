Driver is identified following suspected hit-and-run collision in Hartlepool's Macaulay Road involving Land Rover and pedestrian

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Dec 2024, 17:21 GMT
Police have issued an update on their investigations into a suspected hit-and-run collision in which a pedestrian suffered injuries.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on December 21: “The collision occurred on Macaulay Road, in Hartlepool, at around 1pm on Thursday, 12 December.

“It involved a black Land Rover that had collided with a parked van and a male pedestrian, causing him to fall to the ground.

“He suffered a fractured hip, bruising and cuts to his leg.

The collision involving a black Land Rover and a male pedestrian took place in Macaulay Road, Hartlepool, on December 12.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public who came forward to report information or provide dashcam footage.

“Following this, the driver of the black Land Rover, a 37-year-old woman, has voluntarily attended to a police station and spoken to officers.

“Inquiries are continuing and anyone who has information or dashcam footage and has not yet spoken to police can call 101 quoting reference number 234577.”

