A police force has added its newest – and cutest – recruit to their ranks.

This stray puppy has joined Durham Constabulary after he was found running around on the streets of Harlepool last week.

The eight-week-old Belgium Malinois pup, named Jager, was taken to Stray Aid animal rescue centre at Coxhoe after being picked up in town.

Staff at the rescue centre immediately saw his potential and contacted the police force’s Dog Support Unit.

Jager is settling in well at the force. Picture: Durham Constabulary.

Durham Constabulary said: “He is now officially a police dog in training and training has already started with Jager already a pro at tug of war.

“All going well, he will become a licensed general purpose dog in 12 to 18 months.

"Welcome to the team Jager!”

Stray Aid rescues, reunites and rehomes hundreds of lost, abused, abandoned and unwanted dogs and cats found on the streets of the North East every year.

Find out how you can support them at https://strayaid.org.uk