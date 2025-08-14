Durham County Council unveils £10.7m plans to transform Horden's famous 'numbered streets'

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:35 BST
Plans have been submitted to transform a series of well-known terraced streets as part of a multi-million-pound investment programme.

Durham County Council’s proposals could help deliver more than £10.7m to regenerate Horden’s ‘numbered streets’.

They specifically relate to Third and Fifth Street, as well as the former Fourth Street, in providing a mix of affordable and market housing across a 2.8 hectare area.

The affordable housing, which will be delivered, owned and managed by the council, would include two, three, and four-bedroomed properties and two-bedroom bungalows.

Horden's Fifth Street could be transformed as part of a £10.7m investment programme.placeholder image
Horden's Fifth Street could be transformed as part of a £10.7m investment programme.

The proposals are part of a hybrid planning application involving the demolition of existing buildings, a full planning application for 53 homes along with associated works and an outline planning application for up to 52 further homes.

They come after The North East Combined Authority (NECA) and Mayor Kim McGuinness approved almost £4.5 million of investment from the NECA’s Brownfield Housing Fund towards the regeneration cost following an application by the county council.

This is in addition to the £6.2 million the council is investing in the area as part of the Horden Masterplan.

Councillor Joe Quinn, the council’s cabinet member for resources, investments and assets, said: “These plans will, if approved, be a big step toward the regeneration of

Horden and the numbered streets and we hope they will kick-start further regeneration activity in the town and help us to attract inward investment in the community.

“We are committed to ensuring the provision of high-quality affordable and market housing across the county that would provide vital homes for local people.

"The proposed delivery of more than 100 properties reflects that commitment.”

Delivery of the first phase of the Horden Masterplan was approved by the council’s cabinet in January 2024 after receiving widespread support from the community during public consultation.

Along with these plans and the introduction of improved walking and cycle routes, the council is exploring options to create a new care facility, shops and business space.

A comprehensive rehousing strategy has been developed for affected residents – both owner-occupiers and tenants – that seeks to identify suitable alternative accommodation where appropriate or to assist them in securing their own properties elsewhere.

Local public notices can be accessed online via https://publicnoticeportal.uk/ .

