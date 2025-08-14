Plans have been submitted to transform a series of well-known terraced streets as part of a multi-million-pound investment programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham County Council’s proposals could help deliver more than £10.7m to regenerate Horden’s ‘numbered streets’.

They specifically relate to Third and Fifth Street, as well as the former Fourth Street, in providing a mix of affordable and market housing across a 2.8 hectare area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The affordable housing, which will be delivered, owned and managed by the council, would include two, three, and four-bedroomed properties and two-bedroom bungalows.

Horden's Fifth Street could be transformed as part of a £10.7m investment programme.

The proposals are part of a hybrid planning application involving the demolition of existing buildings, a full planning application for 53 homes along with associated works and an outline planning application for up to 52 further homes.

They come after The North East Combined Authority (NECA) and Mayor Kim McGuinness approved almost £4.5 million of investment from the NECA’s Brownfield Housing Fund towards the regeneration cost following an application by the county council.

This is in addition to the £6.2 million the council is investing in the area as part of the Horden Masterplan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Joe Quinn, the council’s cabinet member for resources, investments and assets, said: “These plans will, if approved, be a big step toward the regeneration of

Horden and the numbered streets and we hope they will kick-start further regeneration activity in the town and help us to attract inward investment in the community.

“We are committed to ensuring the provision of high-quality affordable and market housing across the county that would provide vital homes for local people.

"The proposed delivery of more than 100 properties reflects that commitment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with these plans and the introduction of improved walking and cycle routes, the council is exploring options to create a new care facility, shops and business space.

A comprehensive rehousing strategy has been developed for affected residents – both owner-occupiers and tenants – that seeks to identify suitable alternative accommodation where appropriate or to assist them in securing their own properties elsewhere.

Local public notices can be accessed online via https://publicnoticeportal.uk/ .