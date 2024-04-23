Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Registration for Alice House Hospice’s Colour Run is currently available at the discounted prices of £5 for children, £10 for adults and £25 for a family of two adults and two children.

This offer expires on 27 April when prices will increase to £15 for adults, £10 for children and £40 for a family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice House Hospice’s Colour Run will take place along the promenade at Seaton Carew on Saturday, July 13, where runners and walkers of all ages will be showered with multicoloured powdered paint at four different points along the 5K circular route.

Alice House Hospice's Colour Run returns for another year on Saturday, July 13, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities will be showered with multicoloured powdered paint along the 5K circular route.

The route starts at Seaview Car Park, in Seaton Carew, all the way along the promenade towards Newburn Bridge, and back.

Runners will be raising money for the specialist care services provided to local patients and families by Alice House Hospice.

From 10am, there will be colourful merchandise for sale as well as music, entertainment and a warm up to prepare everyone before they head to the start line at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gil Parker, a fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, said: “This is one of our most fun well-attended events and we are expecting over 300 people to join us on the day for a great time raising much needed funds for local hospice care.

"We are looking forward to welcoming regular colour runners and new supporters to Seaton this summer.”

To sign up for the Colour Run 2024, go to https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/colour-run-2024/.