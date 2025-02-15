East Durham College student lands apprenticeship at Kynren

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Feb 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 13:07 BST
An East Durham College student is enjoying her apprenticeship at popular live action outdoor theatre show Kynren.

Izzy Sherrington, 17, is a groom apprentice at Kynren, in Bishop Auckland, and has joined the dedicated Cavalry team as they work all year round to train and care for the horses in the show.

Izzy said: “I’ve stumbled across such a unique opportunity here at Kynren doing something that I love.

"Looking after horses has turned into riding in a world-class show – all while I’m completing my education and apprenticeship.

Izzy, 17, is a groom apprentice at live action outdoor theatre show Kynren, and has joined the dedicated Cavalry team as they work all year round to train and care for the horses in the show.

"This isn’t something you’d find at any other groom apprenticeships.

“Getting to watch all the training come to life on stage has been the highlight of my apprenticeship.

"Seeing how we build throughout the year and being a part of a show night here at Kynren has been so unique and special.”

Izzy’s apprenticeship began after Kynren approached Houghall Campus at East Durham College looking for an apprentice to come and work within the Cavalry team.

Kynren is an annual live action show based in Bishop Auckland that transports audiences in time. Audiences are invited to follow Arthur as he embarks on a fascinating voyage through time – from the Romans and Norman Conquest to the Second World War and Queen’s Coronation.

Based on-site five days a week, Izzy also attends East Durham College once a month to check in with lecturers and learn more about the theory portion of the Level 2 equine apprenticeship.

Izzy said: “No day is the same at Kynren and my daily tasks include a lot of horse care and training; looking after the horses, grooming, feeding, mucking out.

“Riding the horses and exercising them is important too. During winter they’re less active but in the next few weeks we’ll look at slowly introducing the horses back into some gentle exercise so we can build their fitness in time for the shows in summer.

“The most important thing that I receive during this apprenticeship is industry experience working in a professional yard – though I didn’t expect one as unique as this.”

Izzy is working to complete her Level 2 equine apprenticeship as well as her British Horse Society Level 2 qualification.

Anna Warnecke, CEO at Kynren, said: “Kynren is a world class performance bringing together a wealth of different skills and talents from our 1,000 volunteers.

"Establishing this apprenticeship has been a wonderful experience for us all, allowing Izzy to learn from our incredible Cavalry team and their vast knowledge whilst also experiencing the excitement of performing to thousands of people during a show night.”

