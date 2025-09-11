East Durham museum opens its doors for FREE as part of national Heritage Open Days

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Sep 2025, 09:54 BST
A museum is opening its doors to the public for free as it celebrates England’s Heritage Open Days.

Wheatley Hill Heritage Centre, in Wheatley Hill, will be open to the public from Thursday, September 18, until Saturday, September 20 as part of England’s Heritage Open Days.

This is the nation’s largest festival of history and culture and takes place every September to encourage people to see hidden places and try new experiences for free.

This year’s exhibition at Wheatley Hill Heritage Centre will focus on the year 1921, with visitors able to explore displays featuring local families and access free censuses to see who lived in their home or where their ancestors lived.

Wheatley Hill Heritage Centre will be open to the public from Thursday, September 18, until Saturday, September 20 as part of England’s Heritage Open Days.

Members of the public will also be able to access the centre’s graves index and permanent exhibits, and take a look around the cemetery.

Wheatley Hill Heritage Centre will be open to the public from 10am until 4pm.

