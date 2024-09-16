Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of a history group have published a collective book about a local man who inspired the name of the town Peterlee.

The Man They Named A Town After has been published by members of the Wheatley Hill History Club as part of their latest project which aims to reawaken an interest in Peter Lee, a local man who inspired the naming of the new town.

The book tells the story of his life, from his childhood and time in America and South Africa to his impact in Peterlee and the town being named after him.

The chair of the Wheatley Hill History Club, Margaret Hedley, said: “The project was inspired by the recent celebrations to mark the 75th birthday of Peterlee in 2023, the new town named after the man.

Win Colman, grand-daughter of Peter Lee, holds a copy of the book at the launch in September.

"With the support of Durham County Council’s cultural engagement officer, Colin Robson, we managed to secure grant funding from several sources, most notably the National Lottery Heritage Fund.”

Peter Lee, who lived between 1864 and 1935, first became a member of Durham County Council in 1909 and was elected chairman in 1919.

He also became the agent of the Durham Miners’ Association and later the general secretary and then president of the Miners' Federation of Great Britain.

This project also included a temporary exhibition at the Wheatley Hill Heritage Centre featuring original artefacts associated with Peter Lee.

Members of the Wheatley Hill History Club gather for the book launch in September at Wheatley Hill Heritage Centre. Pictured from left are Colin Robson, Tom Tunney and Margaret Hedley.

Since March, six primary schools have also been working with writer David Napthine and actress Shelley O’Brien to develop a script for a play about the life and times of Peter Lee, which will be premiered in Peterlee later in the year.

The book was officially launched at the Wheatley Hill Heritage Centre earlier this month.

Grant funding for the project was awarded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, County Durham Community Foundation, Durham County Council, No More Nowt, Sir James Knott Trust, Wheatley Hill Parish Council, and Councillors Lucy Hovvels, Chris Varty and Jake Miller via the East Durham Rural Corridor Area Action Partnership.

The book is available from the Wheatley Hill Heritage Centre and from libraries in the East Durham area.