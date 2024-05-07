East Durham music festival Northern Kin postponed
Northern Kin Festival says heavy rainfall over the past couple of months has delayed safe site preparations.
The festival, taking place at Thornley Hall Farm, off the A181, in East Durham, has been postponed until August 9-11 from its originals dates of June 14-16.
Taking to social media, the Northern Kin Festival team said: “Due to the worst 18 months of rainfall for nearly 200 years and over 50% above average rain across this time, the planned extensive drainage infrastructure works and other site works have been continually held up with an ongoing wait for a dry spell.
"The result of this is that the heavy machinery needed to deliver our preparatory works are unable to safely access the site to complete the works in a manner which would be deemed safe by any standard.
"The team have been exhausting all options in order to run Northern Kin Festival this year but we now find ourselves with insufficient time for the groundworks team to complete these works to a satisfactory manner by mid June.”
Ticket holders have been told if they cannot make this summer’s event that they can use their tickets in 2025 or apply for a refund.
More than 40 bands and artists are set to take to the three stages this summer including Starsailor, The Undertones, Bay City Rollers, Billy Bragg, Hawkwind and 10cc.
For further details, go to www.northernkinfestival.co.uk/.
