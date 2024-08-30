Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool film maker has brought the lives of 15 ex-miners from East Durham to life in a new feature-length documentary.

The Last Men Standing is produced by Hartlepool-born Russell Smith and focuses on the stories of 15 ex-coal miners from Blackhall, Horden and Easington.

The 75-minute documentary explores their lives growing up, their work in the pit, the strike of 1984 and the ultimate demise of the East Durham coal field.

Russell said: “The idea came when I received an original NCB Donkey Jacket from an ex-miner’s daughter from Wales.

The Last Men Standing is a feature-length documentary produced by Hartlepool-born film maker Russell Smith (pictured) that focuses on the stories of 15 ex-coal miners from Blackhall, Horden and Easington.

"She had placed a hand-written letter in the jacket pocket telling me about her memories of her father being a miner and how he sadly passed away at 51.

"This led me to think how many other miners have passed away at an untimely age and what we have done to capture the stories and memories of the men who fuelled British industry for over a century.

"I found a few photography books and a lot of information around the strike of 1984.

"But nobody had an all-encompassing audio or visual document of the heyday and demise of the pit villages of East Durham.”

Scores of miners and police officers gather outside Easington Colliery in August 1984 as part of the miners' strikes.

Russell began researching in July 2023, making trips to Blackhall, Horden and Easington to meet people who could help with the project.

Russell interviewed the 15 miners between January and May of this year, with the final cut being produced in July.

Speaking about his reason behind the film, the North-East photographer and gallery owner said: “The coal industry, along with several other heavy industries, are now no longer visible on the landscape of the North East – or the UK.

"The only true and accurate accounts we have of what powered the industrial revolution and beyond are held within the people who carried out the work.

"As they sadly pass away, the stories of how the communities were built, succeeded and sadly changed beyond recognition dies with them.

"The next couple of decades is probably our final chance to capture the true experience of once great British industries, the people who worked within them and the descriptions of the towns and villages that were built around them before they are lost forever.”

The film is due to be released in early 2025.