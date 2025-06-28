A theatre company is getting ready to put on a production to celebrate Horden’s 125th anniversary.

Pits, People and Players is coming to the stage at Horden Methodist Church, in Fourth Street, Horden, this summer to mark the village’s history.

Produced by Ensemble ‘84, which is based in Horden, the show will explore the village’s industrialisation and the closure of the pits in 1987.

Director Mark Dornford-May said: “This show is not just about history — it’s about heart.”

He continued: “We’ve taken the poetry of the everyday and turned it into theatre that’s rooted, raw and resonant.

"At a time when communities like this are too often overlooked, this piece reclaims space for voices that matter.”

The show will run from Tuesday, August 19 until Saturday, August 23, with tickets prices ranging from £5 to £18.

For more information and to book tickets, see https://www.ensemble84.com/pits-people-players or call the box office on (0191) 5242578.