Elderly woman sadly dies after falling ill at Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Police have now confirmed that a woman in her seventies has sadly died after falling ill at Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre shortly before lunchtime on Thursday, September 18.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Ambulance service colleagues contacted Cleveland Police regarding concerns for the wellbeing of a woman aged in her seventies at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in Hartlepool around 11:50am on Thursday, 18 September.
“Sadly, the woman passed away.
"Her death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
"Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this very difficult time.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.48am on Thursday, 18 September, to reports of a person unwell in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in Hartlepool.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews, a clinical team leader and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service who attended by air.”
The Great North Air Ambulance has been approached for comment.