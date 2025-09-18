Elderly woman sadly dies after falling ill at Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Sep 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 15:35 BST
A woman in her seventies has sadly died after falling ill at Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre shortly before lunchtime on Thursday, September 18. Photo credit Beverley Gray.
Emergency services were called to the town centre earlier today following reports that a person was unwell.

Police have now confirmed that a woman in her seventies has sadly died after falling ill at Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre shortly before lunchtime on Thursday, September 18.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Ambulance service colleagues contacted Cleveland Police regarding concerns for the wellbeing of a woman aged in her seventies at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in Hartlepool around 11:50am on Thursday, 18 September.

“Sadly, the woman passed away.

"Her death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this very difficult time.”

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.48am on Thursday, 18 September, to reports of a person unwell in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, a clinical team leader and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service who attended by air.”

The Great North Air Ambulance has been approached for comment.

