Hartlepool dancer Lewis Cope impressed once again on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night finishing second top of the leader board.

The ex-Emmerdale actor and his partner Katya Jones dazzled on the dance floor with a modern take on the Viennese waltz to Lose Control by Teddy Swims.

They scored 27 with judges hailing the “powerful” performance.

Lewis, formerly part of Hartlepool street dance troupe Ruff Diamond, said afterwards: “That was brilliant. I loved it.”

Katya Jones and Lewis Cope during their appearance on the live show of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing show. Photo: BBC

Judge Anton Du Beke told him: “You are very talented. You are super.”

Fellow judge Shirley Ballas tipped Lewis to go far in the show saying: “You are destined for greatness in this competition.”

However, the judges urged Lewis to work on his refinement in performances.

But professional partner Katya told hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly: “I’m just loving his natural instincts.”

The pair’s score put them on a total of 55 points to stay second on the leaderboard ahead of the public vote score being added for Sunday’s results show.

At risk of facing Sunday’s dance-off was ITV reporter Ross King and dancer Jowita Przystal, who scored 15 for their waltz to Sunshine On Leith.

Also in trouble was former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner and his professional partner Amy Dowden, who ended the show with a joint score of 29.

Lewis, who played Nicky Milligan in ITV’s Emmerdale, was a late replacement on the series having being brought in to replace Game of Thrones star Kristian Nairn.

He previously said of the opportunity: “I am just a normal working class lad from Hartlepool – things like this don't tend to happen to boys like me.”