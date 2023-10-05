News you can trust since 1877
England cricket legend Ben Stokes films segment for Sky Sports advert at Hartlepool’s Northern Film and TV Studios

Hartlepool’s Northern Film and TV Studios was one of the filming locations for a star-studded ad.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 11:09 BST
The Sky Sports advert features the likes of Idris Elba, Lionesses Ella Toone and Lauren James, Jack Grealish, Lewis Hamilton, Emma Raducanu and Ben Stokes – with the legendary cricketer filming his part in Hartlepool.

The segment featuring England men’s Test cricket captain was shot earlier this year at The Northern Film and TV Studios, which is the only large-scale studio complex in the North East.

The studios, in Lynn Street, launched officially in March and have already accommodated film and production crew for the forthcoming UK action thriller Jackdaw.

Ben Stokes filmed his segment for the ad in Hartlepool's Northern Studios.Ben Stokes filmed his segment for the ad in Hartlepool's Northern Studios.
The complex was developed using funding from the Tees Valley Mayor and the Tees Valley Combined Authority in Partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council.

Nina Yoxall, Head of The Northern Film and TV Studios, said: “We were delighted to work with the Sky team at the Studios.

"The beauty of the facility is how flexible it is. It’s a really great, versatile space to shoot commercials like the Sky Sports campaign as well as film and television productions. It’s also perfect as a unit base for crews that are filming on location.”

The ad is part of the current creative campaign for Sky Sports called The Greatest Show on Earth, which features world-famous sporting faces in a big-top setting as they perform awe-inspiring circus acts.

Filming took place across the UK, as well as in Phoenix, Arizona.

The full ad can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mpRDhCP6p1c