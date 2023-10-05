Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sky Sports advert features the likes of Idris Elba, Lionesses Ella Toone and Lauren James, Jack Grealish, Lewis Hamilton, Emma Raducanu and Ben Stokes – with the legendary cricketer filming his part in Hartlepool.

The segment featuring England men’s Test cricket captain was shot earlier this year at The Northern Film and TV Studios, which is the only large-scale studio complex in the North East.

The studios, in Lynn Street, launched officially in March and have already accommodated film and production crew for the forthcoming UK action thriller Jackdaw.

The complex was developed using funding from the Tees Valley Mayor and the Tees Valley Combined Authority in Partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council.

Nina Yoxall, Head of The Northern Film and TV Studios, said: “We were delighted to work with the Sky team at the Studios.

"The beauty of the facility is how flexible it is. It’s a really great, versatile space to shoot commercials like the Sky Sports campaign as well as film and television productions. It’s also perfect as a unit base for crews that are filming on location.”

The ad is part of the current creative campaign for Sky Sports called The Greatest Show on Earth, which features world-famous sporting faces in a big-top setting as they perform awe-inspiring circus acts.

Filming took place across the UK, as well as in Phoenix, Arizona.