Pupils at the Catcote Road secondary school have successfully completed the Princess Diana Award’s Anti-Bullying Ambassador Programme.

It equips students and staff with the tools needed to tackle bullying behaviour head on and create a safer, kinder school community.

The Diana award recognises young people who work to improve the lives of others including by offering peer-to-peer support to any child with issues at school or with friends outside of school.

Some of English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College's anti-bullying ambassadors.

English Martyrs headteacher Sara Crawshaw said: “Our school virtues include compassion and justice. We want all students to feel that they have someone to talk to when they have any difficulties.

"We have a strong PSHE (personal, social, health and economic) programme and assemblies to share these values and to sign post help when a student may need extra support.”

The school has joined the Anti-Bullying Association, to reinforce how important it is to ‘Be Kind’.

The partnership has seen staff and students undertake specialist training, including a recent session with former footballer Martin Gray on how to tackle racism.

The Diana Award given to students after completing the charity's Anti-Bullying Ambassador Programme.

They are also part of the Anna Freud Programme to support Positive Mental Health.

Assistant headteacher Glenn McLintock coordinated the training of over 40 Anti-Bullying Ambassadors and a programme of activities to create a culture that challenges bullying.

Mr McLintock said “It is wonderful to see so many students involved in supporting each other and working with professional organisations to gain accreditation for their great work.