Town athletes can enter a popular Hartlepool triathlon now.

Hartlepool’s 2025 Big Lime Triathlon will take place on Sunday, August 10, and there are a range of events to enter.

There is the standard triathlon comprising a 1,500-metre swim, 40km cycle and 10km run as well as a sprint triathlon made up of a 750-metre swim, 20km cycle and 5km run.

Relay options are available for both.

Competitors can also choose aqua bike (swim/cycle) events and separate open water swims of 750 metres and 1,500 metres.

It is again being organised by specialist company Wild Deer Events in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council.

Councillor Gary Allen said: “The events are open to competitors of all abilities and once again the day promises to be a fantastic occasion, with seasoned athletes, fun runners and complete beginners coming together backed by the enthusiastic support of spectators whose presence creates a great atmosphere.”

To enter, or for more information, visit www.wilddeerevents.co.uk/events/173