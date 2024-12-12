A popular wartime cafe in Hartlepool is reopening its doors to the public under new management.

Glady’s Vintage Tea Room, in The Front, Seaton Carew, is reopening its doors to the public on Friday, December 13.

Former lease holder Diane Hay took to social media at the end of November to inform people that the cafe would be closing “indefinitely due to unforeseen circumstances” on December 2.

Twenty-four hours later however, and Glady’s announced that it would be returning under new management, with Sharon and Stuart Greig signing the lease on Friday, December 6.

Sharon has now said: “It’s very exciting. We have taken it on as a long term lease and plan on staying there.”

Sharon and Greig already have a background in the food industry, owning their own home catering business Tastebuds Kitchen, providing food for local families, businesses and schools.

In June 2024, the pair also took over the running of The Dancing Cup, in York Road, but, after six months, decided it was time to find somewhere new.

Sharon said: “It gave us six months.

"We have found people who are the bread and butter of Hartlepool and they are going to follow us to the gem of Hartlepool.”

Stuart added: “The customers are just amazing. Most of them are regulars and we now have the most amazing premises.

"It is number one on Trip Advisor and we are hoping to keep it that way.”

Glady’s new lease holders are looking forward to making changes to the popular cafe in the coming weeks.

They said: “We'll be updating our strategy over the coming week but rest assured, it's onwards and upwards.”