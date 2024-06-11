Where will you be watching the Euros at?Where will you be watching the Euros at?
Euros 2024: Hartlepool pubs and bars showing Euros 2024 games live this summer

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Jun 2024, 15:42 BST
Looking forward to the Euro 2024 men’s football tournament?

The action begins on Friday and is being broadcast live across pubs and bars in Hartlepool from 14 June until 14 July.

Here then are just some of the places showing England games locally.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive and that other venues will also be showing the games.

For 41 fan-tastic retro photos of drinkers packing Hartlepool pubs to watch England, click here.

The Park Inn has indoor and outdoor seating and is looking forward to showing all the Euros games live on its screens.

1. The Park Inn, Park Road

The Park Inn has indoor and outdoor seating and is looking forward to showing all the Euros games live on its screens. Photo: Frank Reid

This Greene King pub is showing all Euros games live on its big screens.

2. Merry Go Round, Holdforth Road

This Greene King pub is showing all Euros games live on its big screens. Photo: Frank Reid

Travellers Rest is showing all Euros games live, and is also dog friendly.

3. Travellers Rest, Stockton Road

Travellers Rest is showing all Euros games live, and is also dog friendly. Photo: Frank Reid

The Rossmere is showing all Euros games live throughout June and July.

4. The Rossmere, Owton Manor Lane

The Rossmere is showing all Euros games live throughout June and July. Photo: Frank Reid

