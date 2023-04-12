News you can trust since 1877
Event in memory of Hartlepool dad Daniel Walker to raise funds for mental health charity Let's Connect

A fundraising event will celebrate the life of a Hartlepool dad-of-two.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST

The charity night in memory of Daniel Walker is organised by his mum Beverley Kingsley, at the Corporation Club, Whitby Street, on Friday, May 5, from 7pm.

All proceeds will go to mental health charity Let’s Connect.

Daniel sadly took his own life aged 32 after battling a drugs addiction since he was a teenager.

Beverley, right, is organising a fundraising night in memory of Daniel (left).Beverley, right, is organising a fundraising night in memory of Daniel (left).
Beverley had previously told the Mail that Daniel was a “lovely dad”, but drugs would turn him into a different person.

“He was a lovely young lad. Lovely Danny,” Beverley said.

"I’m not just saying that because I’m his mum, he would genuinely help you if he could. He was a genuine lad and it’s just painful that he got wrapped up in the drug world.”

Tickets cost £5 if purchased in advance through messaging Beverley Kingsley on Facebook or £6 at the door.

Daniel sadly took his own life at the age of 32.Daniel sadly took his own life at the age of 32.
Further details are available on the Daniel Walker’s Fund Raising Event page on Facebook.

Contact Samaritans free at any time on 116 123, or visit www.samaritans.org

Hartlepool dad-of-two who battled drugs addiction took his own life, inquest rules

