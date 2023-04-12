The charity night in memory of Daniel Walker is organised by his mum Beverley Kingsley, at the Corporation Club, Whitby Street, on Friday, May 5, from 7pm.

All proceeds will go to mental health charity Let’s Connect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel sadly took his own life aged 32 after battling a drugs addiction since he was a teenager.

Beverley, right, is organising a fundraising night in memory of Daniel (left).

Beverley had previously told the Mail that Daniel was a “lovely dad”, but drugs would turn him into a different person.

“He was a lovely young lad. Lovely Danny,” Beverley said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m not just saying that because I’m his mum, he would genuinely help you if he could. He was a genuine lad and it’s just painful that he got wrapped up in the drug world.”

Tickets cost £5 if purchased in advance through messaging Beverley Kingsley on Facebook or £6 at the door.

Daniel sadly took his own life at the age of 32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad