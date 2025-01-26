‘Everyone is valued in here’: Hartlepool mental health charity Let's Connect welcomes Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool
Councillor Carole Thompson, and her consort, Phil Holbrook, met members of the team at mental health charity Let’s Connect, in Tees Street, Hartlepool.
Councillor Thompson said: “I think it’s a wonderful place. What a really good feeling when you walk through the door.
"It's welcoming, it's warm. You know that everyone is valued in here.”
Mark Dougherty, wellbeing practitioner lead, said: “It was amazing to see the Mayor come to our organisation at Let’s Connect to see what support we offer for people in the community.
"Our wellbeing support, getting people out and connecting, feeling part of the community, it’s all very important for mental health and wellbeing.”
For those looking for support, Let’s Connect can be contacted on (01429) 269303 or at [email protected].
