Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mental health charity in the town welcomed the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool as she came to see the work that they do for the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Thompson said: “I think it’s a wonderful place. What a really good feeling when you walk through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's welcoming, it's warm. You know that everyone is valued in here.”

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, and her consort, Phil Holbrook, met members of the team at mental health charity Let’s Connect, in Tees Street, Hartlepool, on Thursday, January 16. Pictured from left is Shauna Whelan from Lets Connect and the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Carole Thompson as they speak to a service user.

Mark Dougherty, wellbeing practitioner lead, said: “It was amazing to see the Mayor come to our organisation at Let’s Connect to see what support we offer for people in the community.

"Our wellbeing support, getting people out and connecting, feeling part of the community, it’s all very important for mental health and wellbeing.”

For those looking for support, Let’s Connect can be contacted on (01429) 269303 or at [email protected].