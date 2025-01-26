‘Everyone is valued in here’: Hartlepool mental health charity Let's Connect welcomes Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Jan 2025, 04:45 BST
A mental health charity in the town welcomed the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool as she came to see the work that they do for the community.

Councillor Carole Thompson, and her consort, Phil Holbrook, met members of the team at mental health charity Let’s Connect, in Tees Street, Hartlepool.

Councillor Thompson said: “I think it’s a wonderful place. What a really good feeling when you walk through the door.

"It's welcoming, it's warm. You know that everyone is valued in here.”

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, and her consort, Phil Holbrook, met members of the team at mental health charity Let’s Connect, in Tees Street, Hartlepool, on Thursday, January 16. Pictured from left is Shauna Whelan from Lets Connect and the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Carole Thompson as they speak to a service user.The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, and her consort, Phil Holbrook, met members of the team at mental health charity Let’s Connect, in Tees Street, Hartlepool, on Thursday, January 16. Pictured from left is Shauna Whelan from Lets Connect and the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Carole Thompson as they speak to a service user.
Mark Dougherty, wellbeing practitioner lead, said: “It was amazing to see the Mayor come to our organisation at Let’s Connect to see what support we offer for people in the community.

"Our wellbeing support, getting people out and connecting, feeling part of the community, it’s all very important for mental health and wellbeing.”

For those looking for support, Let’s Connect can be contacted on (01429) 269303 or at [email protected].

