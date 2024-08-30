Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool’s new Ceremonial Mayor was formally appointed at a ceremony at the Civic Centre.

Foggy Furze ward councillor Carole Thompson was born and raised in Hartlepool, attending Lister Street School and the Ladies High School before going on to work as an occupational therapist at the Hartlepool General Hospital.

Councillor Thompson said: “I am very proud indeed to serve as Hartlepool’s Ceremonial Mayor and I am thoroughly enjoying representing the borough and getting out and meeting local people.

“Hartlepool is a brilliant town and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson (left) and the Deputy Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Melanie Morley pose for a photo at the Civic Centre.

"The people of Hartlepool are so generous, both in spirit and in action.”

She was joined at the ceremony by the Deputy Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Cllr Melanie Morley.

Cllr Thompson’s partner, Cllr Philip Holbrook, is serving as the Mayor’s Consort.

Her chosen charities for her year as Mayor are Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Sports, Community and Youth Centre.