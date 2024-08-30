Hartlepool’s new Ceremonial Mayor Councillor Carole Thompson is formally appointed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Foggy Furze ward councillor Carole Thompson was born and raised in Hartlepool, attending Lister Street School and the Ladies High School before going on to work as an occupational therapist at the Hartlepool General Hospital.
Councillor Thompson said: “I am very proud indeed to serve as Hartlepool’s Ceremonial Mayor and I am thoroughly enjoying representing the borough and getting out and meeting local people.
“Hartlepool is a brilliant town and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.
"The people of Hartlepool are so generous, both in spirit and in action.”
She was joined at the ceremony by the Deputy Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Cllr Melanie Morley.
Cllr Thompson’s partner, Cllr Philip Holbrook, is serving as the Mayor’s Consort.
Her chosen charities for her year as Mayor are Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Sports, Community and Youth Centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.