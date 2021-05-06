Ex-Hartlepool hotel to become 'high quality' student homes despite noise fears

Proposals have been given the go-ahead by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for The York Hotel to be transformed into a site providing 13 bedrooms for student accommodation.

The applicants, Dr Catherine Stephenson and Julie Brooks, are registered landlords with The Northern School of Art (NSA) and say the site will offer seven studio apartments, two one bed flats and two two bed flats.

The approval comes despite an objection being submitted from the neighbouring Joel D. Kerr Funeral Services over noise concerns.

The York Hotel building in York Road, which is set to become student accommodation

A report from council senior planning officer Jane Tindall confirmed the proposals, saying: "There is a need for student accommodation in the town.

"The development will enable a tired looking vacant building in a prominent location being brought back into use.

"The proposals are not deemed to negatively impact upon the relationship with existing and or future land uses."

This comes despite concerns being submitted from Mr Kerr over noise levels and how they could impact the funeral home.

He said: "I feel a student accommodation building next door to a funeral home will not be in the best interest of, not only ourselves who work here, but for the grieving families."

However council officers said public protection staff were consulted and raised no objections.

Ms Tindall's report added: "It is not considered that the comings and goings would be increased to a level that would warrant refusal of the application."

A planning statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant, also said: "The proposal would provide important and much needed high quality student living accommodation whilst also bringing a large empty building back into use to the significant benefit of the area and its local community.."

The accommodation will be targeted at second and third year students leaving halls of residence.

The approval is subject to financial contributions from the developer, including £3,250 towards Burn Valley Gardens, and more than £6,250 for sports facilities at Rift House Rec.

