Chris, a long-time member of Hartlepool Golf Club, has been chosen to be the new president of the game’s governing body England Golf.

Over the next year, the figurehead role will see her work to grow the game on a national level and represent the body at numerous events all over the country.

Chris, who started playing the game aged 11, and earned international honours with England at girls’ and women’s levels, said: “It’s an honour. I’m really looking forward to it.

Chris Pascall President of the England Golf. Photographed at Hartlepool Golf Club. Picture by FRANK REID

"It is a figurehead role. I think my name came up in the mix when they were looking for somebody.”

England Golf said she demonstrated her leadership qualities when captaining 15 different national squads in events such as the Home Internationals and European Team Championships before becoming an England selector.

Chris, 68, a former sales concultant, is also currently captain of the Durham County Ladies’ Golf Association.

Chris Pascall on the green at Hartlepool Golf Club. Picture by FRANK REID

Within days of her presidency being announced, she represented the body at an event in Liverpool where she spoke in front of 350 people.

She added: “It’s a varied role. I get to go to a lot of dinners and am asked to speak."

Chris is also looking forward to promoting golf as a game that anyone can play.

"It’s a wonderful game and think a lot of people don’t get the chance to have a go,” she said.

"At Hartlepool Golf Club I’ve been running some family fun days designed to get people who are not golfers into the game to see what it has to offer, which have proved quite successful.

"It’s a game that all the family can take part in.”

England Golf said: “The holder of this prestigious office performs an important function on behalf of England Golf.

“Ambassadorial duties lie at the heart of the president’s role along with attending board meetings.”