News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Hartlepool people enjoying the sunshine at Seaton Carew on Friday (June 16)./Photo by Frank ReidHartlepool people enjoying the sunshine at Seaton Carew on Friday (June 16)./Photo by Frank Reid
Hartlepool people enjoying the sunshine at Seaton Carew on Friday (June 16)./Photo by Frank Reid

Fabulous Friday: 14 photos of Hartlepool people enjoying a glorious summer day at Seaton Carew

Endless blue skies and lots of sunshine – summer is definitely in town.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 16th Jun 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 17:28 BST

Poolies have been basking in the sunshine for yet another day as temperatures reached 22°C in Hartlepool on Friday, June 16.

Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid took these photos of people making the most out of the lovely weather before clouds return at the weekend.

For more sunny photos from earlier in the week, click here.

Harry Devlin with his grandson Beau Ainsley-Weighell at Seaton Carew. Picture and caption by Frank Reid

1. Thumbs up for summer

Harry Devlin with his grandson Beau Ainsley-Weighell at Seaton Carew. Picture and caption by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Ice cream time for Ellie Parkinson (19) in Seaton Carew. Picture and caption by Frank Reid

2. Cooling off

Ice cream time for Ellie Parkinson (19) in Seaton Carew. Picture and caption by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Lauren McQuade looking after Jessie Jefferson on the beach at Seaton Carew. Picture and caption by Frank Reid

3. Enjoying the sunshine together

Lauren McQuade looking after Jessie Jefferson on the beach at Seaton Carew. Picture and caption by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Gill and Chris Kerr with granddaughter Georgia enjoying the sun at Seaton Carew. Picture and caption by Frank Reid

4. Having the best time

Gill and Chris Kerr with granddaughter Georgia enjoying the sun at Seaton Carew. Picture and caption by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:HartlepoolSeaton Carew