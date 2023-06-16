Fabulous Friday: 14 photos of Hartlepool people enjoying a glorious summer day at Seaton Carew
Endless blue skies and lots of sunshine – summer is definitely in town.
Poolies have been basking in the sunshine for yet another day as temperatures reached 22°C in Hartlepool on Friday, June 16.
Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid took these photos of people making the most out of the lovely weather before clouds return at the weekend.
