Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Hartlepool children who were born premature inspired a successful charity walk that raised hundreds of pounds for sick and premature babies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family and friends carrying lights and multi-coloured glow sticks shone out against the night sky as they walked the length of the Seaton Carew promenade.

The Bliss Little Lights walk was organised by Hartlepool mums and friends Marie Stephenson and Haley O’Rourke in aid of Bliss, the leading UK charity for sick and premature babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a cause close to their hearts as both have children who were born prematurely, Marie’s son Luke, five, and Haley’s boy, Charlie, aged six.

The Bliss Little Lights Walk took place from Newburn Bridge to the end of The Front at Seaton Carew.

Marie said: "It’s a cause close to both our hearts. Luke was born 15 weeks early and Haley’s little boy Charlie was 14 weeks early.

"Bliss helped us when they were born. And the NICU and SCBU teams at James Cook and North Tees hospitals both played a big part.”

Marie said it was thanks to Bliss and the hospitals’ care and support that Luke and Charlie not only survived but thrived and now “run rings round us”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie, left, was born at 26 weeks and Luke was born at 25 weeks.

Luke and Charlie, who both attend Eldon Grove Academy, joined in the walk together with around 25 of their family members, school friends and supporters.

It is planned to become an annual event and together they raised just under £800 for Bliss who support families of early and sick babies while they are in neonatal intensive and special care.

Haley O’Rourke said: "It was Marie’s idea for the boys to do the fundraiser to give something back as we had both been supported by various charities during the boys neonatal stay.

"The boys have a large group of friends who all also got involved and did the walk as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The money will help other premature and sick babies have the best possible start to life. We couldn’t be prouder of the boys and their amazing friends.”

Bliss provide emotional and practical support to families while in neonatal care including providing special support packs containing items including tiny nappies and keepsakes.

They also campaign for parents and support research but rely on donations to fund their work.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so at Luke and Charlie's Bliss Little Lights 2024 at justgiving.com