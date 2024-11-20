MKM Building Supplies co-director Michael Sumpter with some of the first gifts donated to this year's Mail backed appeal.

Readers are kindly asked to support the annual Hartlepool Mail-backed Christmas toy appeal.

Run in association with the town’s MKM Building Supplies – which acts as a collection point – the campaign provides festive cheer for youngsters who may otherwise do without any gifts come December 25.

Around 800 presents were dropped off at the firm’s Burn Road premises by caring readers and businesses last year.

While taking nothing for granted, organisers are hoping for a similar figure in 2024.

The Hartlepool branch of MKM Building Supplies.

Co-director Mick Sumpter, who runs the branch along with Lee Dees, said: “Last year was a great success, probably the best ever, with something in the region of 800 presents.

"Hopefully we can get something similar this year.

"Hartlepool people have been magnificent in the past and, while we don’t take anything for granted, we hope they will support us again.”

While MKM Building Supplies – which has run its campaign with the Mail for around a decade – has received donations of bikes in the past, gifts do not have to be large.

Mr Sumpter explained: “Selection boxes, sweets, clothes, games and even toiletries such as deodorants for the older children are all appreciated.

"All we ask is that are new and unwrapped so we can work out who we can give them to.”

Presents will be distributed to schools, charities and other worthy causes with Mr Sumpter praising assistant branch manager Jane Plant for building up contacts across town.

Mail editor Gavin Ledwith added: “The generosity of Hartlepool people never ceases to amaze me.

"Not an issue of the Hartlepool Mail goes by without us printing a story about how folk here are helping others less fortunate than themselves.

"Fingers crossed people will also spare a few pounds to support this year’s Christmas appeal and thanks to MKM Building Supplies for organising it yet again.”

Gifts can be dropped off between 7.30am-5.30pm from Mondays to Fridays or from 7.30am-noon on Saturdays.

Please remember that presents should be new and unwrapped and aimed at youngsters aged between two and 16.

The final day for donations is Wednesday, December 18.

This will give worthy causes time to collect and distribute gifts to youngsters before Christmas Day.

Any organisations wishing to be considered for presents can contact MKM Building Supplies on (01429) 231500.

