Family and friends of Hartlepool teenager Benjamin Catchpole rise over £1,600 in poignant 18th birthday memorial fundraiser

A fundraiser in memory of Hartlepool teenager Benjamin Catchpole on what would have been his 18th birthday was a huge success.

By Mark Payne
Published 16th May 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:04 BST

Mum Cheryl Picken organised the event at the Belle Vue Social Club on May 5 to allow family and friends to remember Benji who tragically died aged 15 in May 2020. He sadly took his own life.

More than 200 people attended for a night of live music, a top local DJ, and fundraising activities.

After costs, the event raised a grand total of £1,641.50, which will be shared between Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice and town charity Miles for Men.

A singer at the Belle Vue Social Club for the Benjamin Catchpole birthday memorial fundraiser.A singer at the Belle Vue Social Club for the Benjamin Catchpole birthday memorial fundraiser.
Both are causes close to Benji’s family’s heart with the hospice providing grief counselling to his younger brother Leo, 11.

Miles for Men have also always been there for his family.

Cheryl wanted to mark the milestone birthday and also because only 16 people could attend Benji’s funeral due to Covid restrictions in place at the time.

She said: "I’m really pleased with how it went. It was a good turnout.

Benji's friends at the memorial night.Benji's friends at the memorial night.
“There was loads of his friends there and their parents. I sold about 220 tickets.

"We had four singers and DJ Phaze.”

Along with ticket sales, money was also raised through a raffle, bingo, bonus balls and football cards, and Leo selling hot dogs.

Benji's brother Leo Picken at the hotdog table which added to the night's total.Benji's brother Leo Picken at the hotdog table which added to the night's total.
Benji’s presence was also very much felt including with a large stand up photo of him by the stage.

Following the night’s success, Cheryl has decided to make the birthday memorial an annual event to continue to remember him and raise money in his name.

Benji was highly thought of at Manor Community Academy and Hartlepool army cadets.

