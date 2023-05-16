Mum Cheryl Picken organised the event at the Belle Vue Social Club on May 5 to allow family and friends to remember Benji who tragically died aged 15 in May 2020. He sadly took his own life.

More than 200 people attended for a night of live music, a top local DJ, and fundraising activities.

After costs, the event raised a grand total of £1,641.50, which will be shared between Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice and town charity Miles for Men.

A singer at the Belle Vue Social Club for the Benjamin Catchpole birthday memorial fundraiser.

Both are causes close to Benji’s family’s heart with the hospice providing grief counselling to his younger brother Leo, 11.

Miles for Men have also always been there for his family.

Cheryl wanted to mark the milestone birthday and also because only 16 people could attend Benji’s funeral due to Covid restrictions in place at the time.

She said: "I’m really pleased with how it went. It was a good turnout.

Benji's friends at the memorial night.

“There was loads of his friends there and their parents. I sold about 220 tickets.

"We had four singers and DJ Phaze.”

Along with ticket sales, money was also raised through a raffle, bingo, bonus balls and football cards, and Leo selling hot dogs.

Benji's brother Leo Picken at the hotdog table which added to the night's total.

Benji’s presence was also very much felt including with a large stand up photo of him by the stage.