Vicky Rhodes and family members Hannah, Gail and Katie, from Middlesbrough, decided to support the lifeboat charity after being inspired by the BBC television programme Saving Lives at Sea.

Vicky said: "It was awful, very painful and freezing cold but at the same time we had great fun and we still enjoyed it and we will do it again for the RNLI next year.

“We admire the volunteer lifeboat crews for going out on days like that and probably worse. Hopefully our fundraiser will help save lives at sea and I must thank everyone who sponsored us, there support has been amazing."

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer Ken Hay with Boxing Day dippers (left to right) Vicky, Hannah, Gail and Katie Rhodes. Picture: Tom Collins.