Family members from Middlesbrough raise money for Hartlepool RNLI at Boxing Day Dip after being inspired by BBC's Saving Lives At Sea

Four Boxing Day dippers raised over £350 for Hartlepool’s RNLI when they took part in the annual Hartlepool Round Table dip at Seaton Carew.

By Mark Payne
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 11:04am

Vicky Rhodes and family members Hannah, Gail and Katie, from Middlesbrough, decided to support the lifeboat charity after being inspired by the BBC television programme Saving Lives at Sea.

Vicky said: "It was awful, very painful and freezing cold but at the same time we had great fun and we still enjoyed it and we will do it again for the RNLI next year.

“We admire the volunteer lifeboat crews for going out on days like that and probably worse. Hopefully our fundraiser will help save lives at sea and I must thank everyone who sponsored us, there support has been amazing."

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer Ken Hay with Boxing Day dippers (left to right) Vicky, Hannah, Gail and Katie Rhodes. Picture: Tom Collins.
Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat station operations manager Chris Hornsey said it was thanks to supporters like Vicky and her family that they are able to provide crews with the best kit and training, and be on call 24/7.