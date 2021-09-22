Two Hartlepool women raise thousands for RNLI lifeboat crews

Bonnie Pinder, pictured with husband Craig and (inset) Hartlepool RNLI crewmember Eddie Mason helping Bonnie at the fundraiser./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

Bonnie Pinder and Faye Aspinall both ran fundraising days for the RNLI recently, raising over £3,000 combined.

Bonnie, whose husband Craig is a crewmember at the Ferry Road lifeboat station held a funday fundraiser at West Hartlepool Rugby Club and Faye organised a one day music event.

She said there are already plans for a Christmas fundraiser and hopes the event will become annual after the funday managed to raise £1,772.00.

Faye Aspinall pictured with Hartlepool RNLI crew members Darren Killick(right) and Richard Shaw./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

“It was hard work to both organise and run the event but with family and friends helping out it was very worthwhile,” said Bonnie.

"Obviously with Craig being part of the crew I know about the commitment and effort the volunteers put into their training and heading out to sea in all weathers day and night on shouts so I thought it would be a good idea to help with the fundraiser.

"I must thank the stall holders who came along to support the event, they were all amazing and West Hartlepool Rugby club for hosting the event and especially a £300.00 donation from Poolietime along with a big thank you to the Poolietime Waste Removal team who helped clear up after the event.

“We hope to make it an annual event and are already planning a special Christmas fundraiser.”

Faye, who organised a one day music event with bands and singers performing at the Fishermans Arms at the Headland, Bar 31 and the Corporation Club earlier this month, has praised the generosity of the public.

Faye said: "Recent events spurred me on to do something for the RNLI so I decided to organise the fundraising event.

"With a kids event during the day and then the other events taking place in the evening I am delighted at the amount raised for the charity that is dependent on donations to provide this vital service.

"The generosity from the public and the performers to support the event has been fantastic so I must say a huge thank you to everyone.”

The music day managed to raise over £1,450.00.

