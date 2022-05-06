Family of Hartlepool man killed in A689 collision speak out after pair found guilty of his death

Dad-of-two Graham Pattison, 49, suffered fatal injuries when he was struck on the A689 between Sedgefield and Wolviston while cycling in July 2020.

Paige Robinson, 24, from Geranium Close, Billingham, and David Ferry, 45, from Granville Terrace, Redcar, were found guilty causing his death by dangerous driving a seven-day trial at Teesside Crown Court.

In a statement issued through Cleveland Police, Mr Pattison’s family said they felt “no sense of victory” following the jury’s verdict.

A photo of Graham Pattison issued by his family.

The statement, issued after last Thursday’s outcome, read: “Graham was a kind, funny, amazing person and our world was a brighter place simply because he was in it. He was a loving husband, dad, son and brother, taken from us all far too soon as a direct result of dangerous driving.

“We feel no sense of victory from the verdict yesterday. We are the losers. We lost on the 24th July 2020 and nothing decided in court can change the fact that we have to continue without him for the rest of our lives.

“We take some comfort from knowing that justice has been done and we hope this verdict sends a message to any driver who acts without regard for other road users.

“Decisions made in the heat of the moment while behind the wheel can have devastating consequences for so many people as we know only too well.

“We would like to thank everyone involved in the investigation and the prosecution for their hard work and support throughout this difficult time.”

Robinson was with her boyfriend in a white Ford Fiesta while Ferry was at the wheel of an Audi TT.

They were bailed until they are sentenced by the same court on June 1.

Welcoming the verdict, Sergeant Catherine Iley, from Cleveland’s serious and fatal collision unit, said: “The offenders blamed each other for the collision which took Mr Pattison’s life.

"But as the court heard their actions had catastrophic consequences.”