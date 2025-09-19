A new retailer is coming to Hartlepool later this year in what has been described as “fantastic news” for the town.

Boyes is opening a store in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in what has been described as a “hugely positive addition” to the town.

The new store will be opening in the large vacant unit in Central Square, formerly M&S, and will create 20 full and part-time jobs.

Founded in 1881, Boyes is renowned for offering quality goods for bargain prices across a range of products including clothing, homeware and DIY.

Boyes is opening a store in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre later this year in what is expected to be a “hugely positive addition” to the town centre. Photo credit The Bigger Picture.

Boyes chairman Andrew Boyes said: “Middleton Grange in Hartlepool has been on our target list for many years and we have looked at a number of properties in the centre during this time but none has quite worked for us.

"We have always been impressed with how busy Middleton Grange is and we are delighted we have finally found a store here which really fits the bill.

“We are excited to be opening in Hartlepool and can’t wait to get the keys to start fitting the store out.”

Nik McDonald, centre manager at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, said: “We're delighted to welcome Boyes as our newest flagship tenant.

Mark Robinson, chair of Hartlepool Development Corporation, is pleased by the impending arrival of Boyes to the town's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

"This exciting addition reinforces our commitment to bringing quality retail to Hartlepool and shows the confidence major brands have in our centre and community.

“Boyes’ arrival will provide shoppers with fantastic new options and create valuable jobs for local residents.

"We’re confident this partnership will enhance the shopping experience at Middleton Grange and support the continued vitality of Hartlepool's retail landscape.”

Mark Robinson, chair of Hartlepool Development Corporation, said: “This is fantastic news for Hartlepool and for Middleton Grange.

"Boyes is a much-loved brand with a loyal customer base across the region, and its decision to open here reflects the growing confidence in our town centre.

"We’re working hard to attract new investment and improve the experience for shoppers, and Boyes will be a hugely positive addition.”

Andrew added: “We look forward to opening our doors and welcoming you all to Boyes of Hartlepool.”

Further details on the official opening, which is expected to be just in time for Christmas, will be announced in due course.