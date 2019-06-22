Fancy dress parade kicks off Greatham Feast weekend
Queen, Alice in Wonderland and even the Spice Girls helped to kick off Greatham Feast in style for another year.
The feast weekend started with a children’s parade through the village and a church service before the annual bonny babies competition.
Saturday, June 22, known as ‘feast day’, sees the village gather on the green for entertainment, games and competitions in the afternoon, plus a live band in the evening.
The Saturday festivities started with a fancy-dress parade, which made its way from outside the Smiths Arms pub through the village to the green.
Among the prize winners were one-year-old twins Archie and Jack Innes, as Batman and Robin.
Parents Lee Innes and Charlotte Barton had even decorated their double buggy as the Batmobile.
It was a second win of the weekend for the boys, after they scooped the 12-18 months section of the Bonny Babies competition.
Lee explained the thinking behind their fancy dress, and said: “It just seemed like a good idea because they really are a dynamic duo.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Ava Richardson won the individual children’s competition as a tub of popcorn.
“It was just an idea I came up with,” said mum Karen.
Greatham Feast this year runs until tomorrow, Sunday, June 23, with community activities organised by local volunteers.
Cheryl Hutchinson, of the organising committee, was delighted with the start.
“It has been fabulous,” she said.
“The fancy dress turn-out has been amazing. The fun will be going on right through the day and there is live music tonight.”